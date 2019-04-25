Blac Chyna is ready to take things ''up a couple of notches'' after being accepted into the Harvard Business School.

The former stripper - who has son King Cairo, six, with ex-boyfriend Tyga and daughter Dream, two, with former fiance Rob Kardashian - has enrolled in an online course called Business Analytics, in which she will learn how to interpret data and make good business decisions over the course of the 40-hour eight-week programme.

And Chyna hopes the course will help her in her quest for personal ''growth''.

She told TMZ: ''Where I'm at now is a stage of realisation and growth!

''I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches.

''People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter.''

Chyna's acceptance into school comes a few days after she reflected on the past and the ''pain'' she has caused, even while suffering herself.

She wrote on Instagram earlier this week: ''Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me. I've been Bullied, Humiliated, Manipulated, and Discredit as a mom!........ Looking Back at A lot of my actions, I'm reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I'm not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me. (sic)''

The 30-year-old star went on to say her Blac Chyna persona is different from the real her, Angela White, and says she wants to show more of her true ''perspective'' to her fans.

She continued: ''Blac Chyna doesn't define Angela White as a person. At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being A mother of two amazing children.I don't walk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective.

''Thank you for years of endless love. Your support for me is a blessing! (sic)''

And the beauty captioned the post: ''Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as being where you do not belong! #newbeginnings (sic)''