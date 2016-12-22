Adidas have denied plans to collaborate with Blac Chyna.

The 28-year-old 'Rob & Chyna' reality television star was believed to be joining the sportswear giant on a new project, however the brand have revealed the speculation is ''one trillion per cent false'' and they have not made ''any'' announcement about partnering with the brunette beauty.

A source connected to the company told TMZ: ''This is one trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar.''

And the company have reportedly released a statement to silence the claims.

They said: ''We have not have made any announcement and are unable to confirm this information.''

And Chyna's lawyers have admitted they have ''absolutely no comment'' on the alleged partnership with the three-stripe footwear brand.

Chyna's representative said: ''I have absolutely no comment.''

This news comes after TMZ had reported Chyna - who has four-year-old son King Cairo from her previous relationship with Tyga, and one-month-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian - had been offered a two-shoe contract worth $250,000 to have her own shoe line, which could have put her in direct competition with her ex-beau's current girlfriend and Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner, who has teamed up with PUMA.

However, this isn't the only blow Blac has received this week as it has recently been reported she is ''not invited'' to the Kardashian annual holiday bash over the weekend as the family ''can't stand'' the constant fighting between the new parents.

Speaking previously, a source said: ''Rob's family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris' holiday party.

''Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.''