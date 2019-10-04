BJORN ULVAEUS says Abba will never play Glastonbury.

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers surprised fans last April, when they announced they had been in the studio for the first time since in 37 years and were set to release new tracks 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' - their first new music since 1982.

Bjorn has promised fans can expect to hear ''at least one'' of them next year and also discussed whether they would perform at the world famous music festival.

Asked if he and his bandmates - Agnetha Faltskog, BENNY ANDERSSON and Frida Lyngstad - would consider Glastonbury, he insisted: ''Uh, no. It's a straight no.''

The 74-year-old 'Super Trouper' hitmaker admitted that it would take too much to get the band on stage because ''one show would be the same as doing a whole year'' of touring.

Speaking to Nicki Chapman, who was stepping for Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Friday (04.10.19), Bjorn said: ''We recorded some new songs and you will probably hear them next year, at least one of them.

''But that is quite a different thing from going through the hassle of rehearsing.

''Just one show would be the same as doing a whole year of tours.

''But that is not what we need.

''If you take 10 years out of our lives.''

The Swedish superstars - who shot to fame after winning 'The Eurovision Song Contest' in 1974 - will however be giving fans the chance to see their biggest hits and new songs performed on their upcoming digital tour by computer-generated 'Abbatars'.

The 'Waterloo' group went their separate ways in 1982 at the height of their career, and during their final years Bjorn, 74, divorced bandmate Agnetha, 69, whilst Benny, 72, and Frida, 73, split up, too.

And Bjorn recently admitted that their reunion is proof of ''two former married couples getting along very well''.

However, he insisted that he still believes they would have disbanded whether they were still in couples or not.

He said: ''We could never have just gone on with ABBA having one hit every five years or so. No! It was never in the cards.''

Bjorn has also cast doubt on the band releasing a full album of new material unless there is a ''really good reason''.

He said previously: ''It's good to have a reason to do what you do and this avatar tour is a reason to come up with something.

''Doing another album is like doing 'Mamma Mia 3', what is the point unless there is a good reason, good script, good environment? It is such a joyful experience, so that is a reason to do it.''