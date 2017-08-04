Björk says her new record is her ''Tinder album''.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter hasn't released a record since 'Vulnicura' in 2015 - but has now given her fans an insight into what they can expect from her new album.

She explained: ''This is like my Tinder album. It's about that search [for utopia] - and about being in love.

''Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it's real. It's when the dream becomes real.''

Björk's last album detailed her break-up from artist Matthew Barney, but the 51-year-old star has claimed her new record focuses more on her dating life.

She told Dazed magazine: ''I set myself up with the last album being a heartbreak album, so everyone's gonna be like, 'Are you married?' with this one. But ... it's too fragile still.

''I think, if I could, I'd just say this is my dating album. Let's just leave it there.''

Meanwhile, Björk previously bemoaned the lack of women writing music about serious issues.

The singer said female artists face a pressure to focus their music on specific issues.

Writing on Facebook in December, she said: ''Women in music are allowed to be singer songwriters singing about their boyfriends. If they change the subject matter to atoms, galaxies, activism, nerdy math beat editing or anything else than being performers singing about their loved ones they get criticized: journalists feel there is just something missing ... as if our only lingo is emo ...

''If we dont cut our chest open and bleed about the men and children in our lives we are cheating our audience. (sic)''