Birdy may treat her fans to a new song at Glastonbury.

The 'Skinny Love' hitmaker - whose real name is Jasmine van den Bogaerde - has been tucked away at her family home in Hampshire, South West England writing songs for her fourth studio album and if she gets one ready in time for the festival in Somerset, where she is playing the Avalon Stage this month, she may debut one of them.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''Maybe, I've been thinking about it. It depends if they are ready or not. I am so looking forward to it because I've never played before.''

The 21-year-old singer says her new music is sounding ''soulful''.

On how her follow-up to 2016's 'Beautiful Lies' is coming along, she said: ''My music is going in a soulful direction.

''I've moved back home to the countryside and I've just been writing a lot for the new album.

''I haven't finished anything yet I am just trying to get it together.''

Birdy teamed up with American Express(r) to perform an exclusive, acoustic set, underneath the iconic courtyard location of London's Summer Series at Somerset House music festival where she will be performing on 12 July.