Birdy rendered fans speechless at London's Summer Series at Somerset House on Wednesday night (12.07.17).

The 21-year-old singer - whose real name is Jasmine van den Bogaerde - delighted a crowd of all ages as she performed her greatest hits including 'Wings', 'People Help the People' and 'Young Blood' and new tracks from her latest record 'Beautiful Lies'.

From the beginning, Birdy thrilled the audience with her captivating and touching voice.

Revealing her joy to be performing at the stunning Neoclassical building, she mused: ''It's good to be back in London. Especially here at this beautiful venue.''

The acclaim was even bigger when Birdy's band and a little orchestra emerged on stage.

The singer didn't speak too much in between songs, though it wasn't necessary as her angelic, ethereal voice did the talking.

Birdy's vocals were well-suited to her cover of The National's 'Terrible Love', one of the highlights of the show.

The hour-and-a-half long set ended with encore of 'Skinny Love' and 'Wings'.

Speaking ahead of the Somerset House concert, Birdy said her new music is sounding ''soulful''.

On how her follow-up to 2016's 'Beautiful Lies' is coming along, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''My music is going in a soulful direction.

''I've moved back home to the countryside and I've just been writing a lot for the new album.

''I haven't finished anything yet I am just trying to get it together.''

Birdy's set list was as follows:

'Growing Pains'

'People Help the People'

'Keeping Your Head Up'

'Not About Angels'

'Silhouette' / Running Up That Hill

'Terrible Love'

(The National cover)

'Skinny Love'

(Bon Iver cover)

'Wings'