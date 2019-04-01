Birdman wants to remove his face tattoos.

The 50-year-old music mogul - whose real name is Bryan Williams - has a host of inkings all over his face, including tear drops, music notes, and a cross at the centre of his forehead, and he's now said he'd love to be rid of all his facial decoration, and has even spoken to close pal 50 Cent for advice on where to get the removal procedure done.

He said: ''I didn't want to take the [head tattoos] off, but I want to take the facials off. And I was asking my partner, 50 [Cent]... 'cause he removed his tattoos. So I wanted to go to somebody who can take these tats off my face.''

Although, Birdman says he isn't opposed to keeping the art on his face if he can't have it removed.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show', he said: ''If I have to live with it, I will. I just felt like, me being older, I would like to get it off. But if not, it is what it is.''

During his appearance on the show, the Cash Money co-founder also confirmed he and his girlfriend Toni Braxton have reconciled after their engagement ended at the start of this year.

Birdman was speaking about his finances to the show's host, when he said that he has ''enough money'' to set Toni up for life.

He said: ''If she had and will have any problems, I have enough money where she'll never have a problem.''

The couple sparked rumours of a reconciliation at the end of January just three weeks after Toni hinted she had ended their engagement, when they shared a long embrace during Toni's concert in Atlanta.

An eyewitness said: ''In person, it seemed that Toni Braxton and Birdman had definitely reconciled - but it was hard to tell if his appearance at her show was actually a surprise, or if Toni knew he was there ahead of time.

''Toni didn't appear shocked to some members of the audience, because she looked right over in that direction before Birdman walked out.''