Bindi Irwin ''wishes'' her late father Steve Irwin could see her get married.

The 'Crocodile Hunter' star tragically passed away in 2006 after he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary.

And after his 21-year-old daughter announced her engagement to partner Chandler Powell this week, she's now said the moment in which Chandler proposed was ''bittersweet'' because her father wasn't there to ''get excited'' about their impending wedding.

She said: ''It's been really challenging. It's kind of one of the happiest times in my life, but also one of the most challenging. It was genuinely a bittersweet time. In the moment it was so incredibly special, but then at the same time, for me on a personal note, there's ... there's people who I really wish could be here today for this time in my life. Particularly dad. I wish that he could be here to be getting excited and welcoming Chandler to the family.''

Bindi knows Steve ''would have loved'' Chandler.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''Dad would have loved Chandler so much. He would've been so excited that he's now part of our family.''

The conservationist recently said she wants her 15-year-old brother Robert to walk her down the aisle on her big day, as she believes that's what her father would want too.

She said: ''I think that for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle. That's something that I really want to do.

''I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life.

''So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.

''And I think that's what dad would have wanted as well.''