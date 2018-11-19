Bindi Irwin has won a Guinness World Records title for being the most followed TV conservationists on Instagram.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin - who tragically passed away in 2006 when he was stung by a stingray whilst filming one of his documentaries on the Great Barrier Reef, near Queensland, Australia - was awarded the honour over the weekend for amassing 1.9 million Instagram followers, making her the most followed TV conservationist and naturalist on the photo sharing app.

She told the records publication: ''Receiving a GWR title is such an honour. Every day I strive to carry on in my dad's footsteps and share our family's conservation work with the world. We must all believe in our strength to make a difference on the planet and take care of wildlife and wild places for the generations to come.''

Bindi then took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding the certificate she'd received for the award, which was reposted from the Guinness World Records account.

She captioned the photo: Thank you so much to Guinness World Records. I feel incredibly honoured. #Repost @guinnessworldrecords (sic)''

The 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' star's world record comes after she recently said she hopes her late father Steve would be ''proud'' that she, her brother Robert, and mother Terri, are continuing his conservationist legacy.

She said: ''I think that maybe Dad might be out there somewhere, smiling, going, 'You beauty. You're using the boat.' I hope he'd be proud of us and I hope he'd be happy to see all the wonderful turtle releases we've done.''

And she also recently took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her father on the 12th anniversary of his passing.

In September, Bindi uploaded a childhood photo of her with her father, Terri, 54, and Robert, 14, and wrote: ''Together Forever (sic)''