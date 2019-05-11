Bindi Irwin plans to ''yell from the rooftops'' when she eventually gets engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin has denied reports she and her partner are already engaged, as she says that when the day comes, she ''will not keep it a secret'' because she'll be too excited by the good news.

She said: ''I think it's really lovely when people ask about [our possible engagement]. It actually ... means a lot because people are so supportive and caring.

''I keep saying to everyone, 'I promise you, if and when we do get engaged and married, I will not keep it a secret.' I will be yelling from the rooftops going, ''Oh, my goodness! This is so exciting!' I swear to everyone out there I will tell you if and when it happens.''

Bindi and Chandler, 22, have been latin since 2015 but they're in no rush to walk down the aisle just yet, as they're still ''just enjoying every step'' of their lives together.

She added: ''We've just been taking it easy and enjoying the ride and we tend to really look forward into the future, which is great. ... When new things come our way, we'll embrace them and it'll be a great new journey. But we're just enjoying every step of the way.''

The 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star is on cloud nine when it comes to her romance, and says she loves the way Chandler keeps her ''grounded'' and ''balances'' her out.

She said: ''We balance each other out very well. Chandler's really kind. He is so consistently supportive and is always there for me and he reminds me to take care of me and not to do too much all at once, which is really nice. ... He keeps me grounded instead of flying away with all my dreams and goals.''

And whilst she's not ready to marry just yet, she already knows what she wants her future wedding will look like.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Bindi said: ''I think the one thing that is most important to me is that my family is with me no matter what. Having them there, I don't need anything else. Just having their love and support means the world to me.''