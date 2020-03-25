Bindi Irwin has reportedly got married.

The 21-year-old conservationist tied the knot with Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo on Wednesday (25.03.20), just hours before the country's government brought in restrictions on how many people can attend a wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial footage obtained by Seven News showed event planners setting up for the outdoor ceremony, complete with white flowers and a green archway.

A white gown could be seen poking out amongst a crowd of people huddled under umbrellas, and a guitarist waited at the end of the aisle.

Dozens of people were spotted waiting for the ceremony, while two easels displaying photographs had been set up as part of the decorations.

It is unclear whether the couple had always intended to tie the knot this week but it may have been brought forward after Australia Prime Minister announced earlier this week that after 11.59pm on 25 March, weddings must only have the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses in attendance.

Explaining social distancing rules brought in to curb the spread of the virus, he said: ''Large gatherings for weddings, sadly, won't be possible under these new arrangements.

''Sadly, also, and I know this will be very difficult, funerals to no more than 10 persons observing the rules around the four-square-metre rule and the social distancing practices.

''This is not an easy decision. Where we have already found, and Dr Murphy can speak to this, some of the events that have been some of the major transmitting events, it has been exactly these types of events, particularly weddings.

''And that is why, regretfully, we have to be able to put these arrangements in place.''

Bindi and Chandler got engaged last July and the 'Dancing With the Stars' winner previously gushed about finding ''true happiness'' with him.

She previously wrote on Instagram: ''Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

''I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife.

''Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love -- now let's get married already!''