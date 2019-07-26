Bindi Irwin wants to televise her wedding.

The conservationist revealed earlier this week that her boyfriend Chandler Powell had popped the question on her 21st birthday and when they get hitched some time next year, she wants the whole thing to be screened on her show 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I am wondering that [televising the wedding]. Depends on season three of 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'.

''We are wrapping up filming of season two for the new show, which is wonderful. And 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' has been so special for all of us. So yes, let's put it out there to Animal Planet. Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'. So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two.

''The new show is coming out in the fall in the United States, so be sure to look out because we're going to have some engagement exclusives on the show.

''And then maybe, following on from that, next year we can have the wedding included as well. That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it?''

The brunette beauty has already decided that she wants the wedding held at Australia Zoo - which was owned by her father Steve Irwin before he passed in 2006 when a stingray barb shot him through the heart - so she can feel close to her beloved dad.

She explained: ''The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad. So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day. But for me, at the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly. But having the wedding here at Australia Zoo, that's what means the most with my family. It'll be really special.''