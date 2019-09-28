Bindi Irwin wants her late father Steve Irwin to ''be a big part'' of her wedding day.

The 21-year-old conservationist lost her father - who was known as 'The Crocodile Hunter' - in 2006 when he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary, and whilst he won't be there to walk her down the aisle when she ties the knot with fiancé Chandler Powell, she wants to make sure he's still incorporated into her special day.

She said: ''I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I'm excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it's going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us. It's going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it'll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It's going to be beautiful.''

Bindi and Chandler, 22, have enlisted the help of Bindi's mother Terri and younger brother Robert to help plan the ceremony, and are thinking of hosting their ceremony at Australia Zoo, which is owned by the Irwin family.

Chandler teased: ''Australia Zoo, 2020.''

The 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' stars already have some ''interesting'' thoughts about Bindi's nuptials, especially 15-year-old Robert, who has been inspired by seeing Idris Elba deejaying at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, last year.

Bindi said: ''Robert does have some interesting wedding suggestions. So we've been wedding planning, and I think, out of all of us, Robert's had the most input on our wedding.''

And Robert added: ''I'm thinking choppers, need to rappel down. ... Remember Idris Elba deejaying [at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding]? I thought that was another good option.''

Whilst Robert might be giving his sister suggestions, Terri says she's happy to follow her daughter's wishes.

Speaking in a group interview with Us Weekly magazine, Terri said: ''People are like, 'Oh, do you argue about what the wedding's going to be like?' I'm like, 'No, I just nod and smile. It's all laid out.'

''I always think about what would Steve be doing, and while we're discussing the wedding planning and the details, I know he would just be crying because he was so soft on the inside and loves [Bindi] and Robert so much and would have loved you, Chandler, and he would have definitely cried at the wedding. He couldn't have given a speech. ... It would have been incredibly special.''