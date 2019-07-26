Bindi Irwin wants her younger brother to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

The conservationist revealed earlier this week that her boyfriend Chandler Powell had popped the question on her 21st birthday and when they get hitched some time next year, she wants 15-year-old Robert Irwin to take on the role that would typically have been filled by her late father, Steve Irwin - and thinks that's what the 'Crocodile Hunter' star would have wanted too.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think that for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle. That's something that I really want to do.

''I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life.

''So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.

''And I think that's what dad would have wanted as well.''

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' champion - who was just eight years old when her father passed away - will turn to her mother Terri for the honour of the traditional dad and daughter dance at her wedding reception.

She said: ''I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom. My mom and I are so close. She's my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description.

''So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I'll have my dance with mom. I think that would be wonderful.''

The couple often turn to Terri for ''little pearls of wisdom'' about love and relationships.

Bindi explained: ''She said to me a few months ago, she said, 'Your dad and I used to always talk about what makes a perfect marriage, or a really wonderful marriage, and what's interesting is that for us, it was kind of that feeling of comfort.'

''So you know, your relationship can be this wonderful, exciting adventure, but you want to find someone who, at the end of the day, you're really comfortable with.

''It sounds really weird, but if you have your most comfortable pair of shoes, you can always count on them, you know, that they're always gonna hold up, and they'll walk you through life and they're dependable.

''And she said, 'That's what our marriage was. It was like the most comfortable pair of shoes... That's what you're looking for, so you can enjoy all of this wonderful adventure, but then at the end of the day, you'll come home to someone who will always be there for you and who will back you up and just be that comfort and support in your life.'

''Her marriage advice is so wonderful, because I feel like that's what we have.''