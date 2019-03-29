Bindi Irwin's ''love'' for her late father Steve Irwin ''lives on''.

The 20-year-old star has opened up about her nature expert dad - who tragically died after being attacked by a stingray in 2006 - and shared a touching video of the 'Crocodile Hunter' conservationist talking about fatherhood as she admitted she still gets emotional watching clips of him.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ''Every time I watch this clip my heart overflows with emotion. The people we love are always with us.

''Love lives on no matter what & I think that is the most beautiful thing about our existence ... Thank you, Dad, this moment captured on camera made my whole life.''

Alongside the tweet, Bindi posted footage from an old 'Australian Story' documentary which featured Steve doting over her as a baby and speaking about his pride in being parent.

He said in the clip: ''I never really wanted to be a dad, I couldn't really give a rip. And now I'm the proudest father, I gotta tell ya.

''When I go into the field, I have a photo of me and my daughter, and I just sit there and start crying just looking at her.''

The 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' star, along with her brother Robert, 15, and mother Terri, 54, works hard to keep her father's memory and campaigns alive, and the family travel the world promoting his charity Wildlife Warriors - which aims to educate people about endangered species - as well as working at their Australia Zoo.

And Bindi hopes Steve would be proud of their efforts.

She previously said: ''I sure hope dad would be proud. We really do try every day to make him proud and follow in his footsteps. I hope that somewhere he's out there going, 'Yes! You did good!' ''