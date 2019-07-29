Bindi Irwin wants to incorporate her mother's wedding dress into her bridal gown.

The conservationist's boyfriend Chandler Powell recently popped the question on her 21st birthday and Bindi is hoping to use some of her mother's floor-length lace gown with long sleeves and a scoop neckline - from her 1992 wedding to Bindi's late father Steve Irwin - as part of her own dress.

A source told Woman's Day magazine: ''She'll definitely want to wear her mum's gown in some way even if she just incorporates the lace detail and makes it her own.''

Russell Crowe - a longtime friend of Bindi's mother Terri - has reportedly offered his estate in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, Australia, for their wedding next year.

A source said: ''He has a chapel there, and he would be so proud for it to be the place Bindi marries Chandler. He loves Bindi like a daughter.''

However, the brunette beauty has already decided that she wants the wedding held at Australia Zoo - which was owned by her father Steve before he passed in 2006 when a stingray barb shot him through the heart - so she can feel close to her beloved dad.

She explained: ''The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad. So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day. But for me, at the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly. But having the wedding here at Australia Zoo, that's what means the most with my family. It'll be really special.''

And Bindi wants the wedding to be screened on her show 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'.

She said: ''I am wondering that [televising the wedding]. Depends on season three of 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'.

''We are wrapping up filming of season two for the new show, which is wonderful. And 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' has been so special for all of us. So yes, let's put it out there to Animal Planet. Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on 'Crikey! It's the Irwins'. So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two.

''The new show is coming out in the fall in the United States, so be sure to look out because we're going to have some engagement exclusives on the show.

''And then maybe, following on from that, next year we can have the wedding included as well. That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it?''