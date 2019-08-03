Bindi Irwin has written a touching tribute to her late father Steve Irwin.

The 21-year-old conservationist recently got engaged to her boyfriend Chandler Powell and confirmed her 15-year-old brother Robert will walk her down the aisle in place of their late dad, who tragically passed away in 2006 after he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary.

Bindi wrote on Instagram: ''Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.

''I know you'd be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.''

Bindi recently admitted the moment in which Chandler proposed was ''bittersweet'' because her father wasn't there to ''get excited'' about their impending wedding.

She said: ''It's been really challenging. It's kind of one of the happiest times in my life, but also one of the most challenging. It was genuinely a bittersweet time. In the moment it was so incredibly special, but then at the same time, for me on a personal note, there's ... there's people who I really wish could be here today for this time in my life. Particularly dad. I wish that he could be here to be getting excited and welcoming Chandler to the family.''

But Bindi knows Steve ''would have loved'' Chandler.

She added: ''Dad would have loved Chandler so much. He would've been so excited that he's now part of our family.''