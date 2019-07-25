Bindi Irwin's brother caught her engagement on camera.

The conservationist announced on Wednesday (24.07.19) that her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell had popped the question on her 21st birthday and she's now revealed that her younger sibling, Robert, was on hand to help with the proposal and to photograph the special moment in Australia Zoo.

She wrote on Instagram: ''The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said 'YES'.

''We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect

''I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I'll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. [heart emoji] (sic)''

Robert, 15, was delighted to be involved.

He commented on Bindi's post: ''I was so very happy to capture this beautiful moment!!! Love you guys (sic)''

And the teenager also shared two of the pictures he'd taken and admitted being involved in the proposal was one of the ''most special times'' ever.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: ''I've photographed some pretty cool stuff in my time... nothing comes close to this.

''I was so happy and thankful that @chandlerpowell asked me to secretively document the moment that @bindisueirwin said yes! One of the most special times ever (sic)''

Bindi replied: ''Words will never be able to describe how grateful I am that you captured this moment (sic)''

And her new fiance wrote: ''Thank for making this moment even more special.''

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant showed off her ''lab grown'' diamond engagement ring - which also features ''recycled'' rose gold - on Instagram when she announced her engagement.

She wrote: ''July 24th 2019 On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. -- Now let's get married already! (sic)''