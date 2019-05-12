Bindi Irwin found her dad's death ''really challenging'' to deal with.

Steve Irwin passed away at the age of 44 in 2006 when he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray whilst filming a documentary, and now his daughter Bindi - who was just eight years old when her father died - has said she found it ''scary'' going into ''unknown territory'' without a father figure.

Bindi, now 20, says her new reality show 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' - which she films with her mother Terri and younger brother Robert, 15 - ''felt right'' to film because she was ''used'' to being in front of the camera, and has helped her feel more comfortable since Steve's death.

She said: ''It just feels right. I know when Dad passed away, it was a really challenging time and I was quite little. I was really, really young and when you're at that age, everything's a little scary and unknown territory and we're all dealing with grief and I remember saying to my mom, 'When can we start filming again?' Because it was something that I knew and I was used to.''

The conservationist says filming reminds her of ''home'', and thinks it's ''really special'' that her family are filming together once again.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Bindi - who used to appear in 'The Crocodile Hunter' with her family - said: ''What's interesting for me with filming is it actually reminds me of being home. It feels like a really safe place to be. I think it's because I've been doing this filming work since I was a little tiny girl.

''My mum was filmed giving birth to me so what's really special is I've actually been filmed since I was born, literally. It's really special that we're all filming together again.''