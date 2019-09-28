Bindi Irwin is in wedding ''planning mode'' two months after getting engaged.

The 21-year-old conservationist announced her engagement to Chandler Powell in July, and two months later, she's got everything she needs to plan the perfect wedding, according to her brother Robert Irwin, who said she has ''all the colour-coded binders''.

Robert, 15, said: ''Bindi is in planning mode, she's incredible. She's got all the colour-coded binders.''

Whilst Bindi added: ''Saving the world and planning a wedding. It's tough! [But] it's a healthy balance.''

The two siblings and their mother Terri Irwin are continuing the conservation work of their late father, Steve Irwin, who tragically died in 2006 when he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary.

And 22-year-old Chandler has wasted no time in joining the family in their mission, as Bindi says he was quick to don the khaki trousers the late 'Crocodile Hunter' was known for.

Speaking to 'Access', she said: ''I'm so lucky that I found my person in life and I'm also very lucky that my family loves him just as much as I do. He put on those khakis and he's never looked back.''

Meanwhile, Bindi recently said that although her father won't be able to walk her down the aisle on her special day, she knows the late star ''truly would've loved'' having him in the family.

Bindi - who will be walked down the aisle by her brother Robert instead - said: ''I think Dad truly would've loved Chandler. Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that's what's so special, is that Chandler, he's extraordinary because he's always there for me 100 percent. Whether it's good times or challenging times, he's there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I'm feeling low. It's really special to have someone who is always in your corner.

''I think Dad would've loved that. I think Dad would've loved Chandler so much because he is so loyal and kind, and I'm really lucky.''