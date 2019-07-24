Bindi Irwin is engaged.

The daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin said ''yes'' after her partner of almost six years, Chandler Powell, proposed on her 21st birthday (24.07.19).

Alongside two professional pictures of the couple, one showing off her dazzling diamond ring, Bindi wrote: ''July 24th 2019 On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. -- Now let's get married already! (sic)''

The post has been inundated with comments from friends of the couple, including 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote: ''Aww congratulations and happy birthday bindi (sic)''

And fellow Australian, Ruby Rose added: ''Oh my goodness I'm so happy for you.''

Bindi thanked everyone for their comments and also revealed that the ring was handpicked by her fiancé and features a ''lab grown diamond'' and ''rose gold recycled metal''.

She commented: ''My heart is overflowing with gratitude, your kind comments mean the world to us. For those wondering about my ring, I'm so happy to share. My ring features a lab grown diamond and is made with rose gold recycled metal. Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it, the ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage flare) and our life together, with the twisted band and scattered diamonds. (sic)''

Bindi previously admitted she would ''yell from the rooftops'' when she gets engaged.

Responding to rumours that her partner had already proposed, she said: ''I think it's really lovely when people ask about [our possible engagement]. It actually ... means a lot because people are so supportive and caring.

''I keep saying to everyone, 'I promise you, if and when we do get engaged and married, I will not keep it a secret.' I will be yelling from the rooftops going, ''Oh, my goodness! This is so exciting!' I swear to everyone out there I will tell you if and when it happens.''

Bindi also said they're in no rush to walk down the aisle just yet, as they're still ''just enjoying every step'' of their lives together.

She added: ''We've just been taking it easy and enjoying the ride and we tend to really look forward into the future, which is great. ... When new things come our way, we'll embrace them and it'll be a great new journey. But we're just enjoying every step of the way.''

The 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star gushed about being on cloud nine when it comes to her romance, and said she loves the way Chandler keeps her ''grounded'' and ''balances'' her out.

She said: ''We balance each other out very well. Chandler's really kind. He is so consistently supportive and is always there for me and he reminds me to take care of me and not to do too much all at once, which is really nice. ... He keeps me grounded instead of flying away with all my dreams and goals.''

And whilst she's not ready to marry just yet, she already knows what she wants her future wedding will look like.

She said: ''I think the one thing that is most important to me is that my family is with me no matter what. Having them there, I don't need anything else. Just having their love and support means the world to me.''