Bindi Irwin hopes her late father Steve Irwin would be ''proud'' of the continued work his family is doing in conservation.

The 20-year-old daughter of the 'Crocodile Hunter' star - who was killed by a stingray whilst filming one of his documentaries on the Great Barrier Reef, near Queensland, Australia, in 2006 - has been working with her mother Terri and brother Robert to continue Steve's conservationist work, and hopes he would be pleased with the progress they are making.

Speaking on a promotional clip for an upcoming episode of their reality show 'Crikey! It's the Irwins', Bindi said: ''I think that maybe Dad might be out there somewhere, smiling, going, 'You beauty. You're using the boat. I hope he'd be proud of us and I hope he'd be happy to see all the wonderful turtle releases we've done.''

The clip shows Bindi and her mother releasing a turtle named Eurong back into the ocean, whilst Robert headed into the water with his camera equipment to film the occasion.

Bindi added: ''This is the most important part of our lives. Months of work has gone into protecting this beautiful little life, and to come to the moment to release Eurong back to the wild. This is what we live for.

''It's such a special moment for us as a family. This is what we love. It's what we do. It's who we are. And we will work to the best of our ability to be able to release every single animal back out into the wild.''

Her comments come after she recently took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her father on the 12th anniversary of his passing.

In September, Bindi uploaded a childhood photo of her with her father, Terri, 54, and Robert, 14, and wrote: ''Together Forever (sic)''