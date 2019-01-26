Billy Zane has heaped praise on Bradley Cooper's 'A Star is Born' and thinks he's proven actors make great directors.
Billy Zane thinks actors make ''great'' directors.
The 52-year-old star was gripped by Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, 'A Star is Born', and thinks the 44-year-old star's experience in front of the camera gave him a better idea of how to evoke emotion in the movie.
He said: ''Bradley did a phenomenal job, I think actors do make great directors because they understand how to shoot emotion.
''The first hour of that movie takes place in hotels and parking lots but you're completely engrossed in behaviour and subtlety and nuance and improvisation, and two people who are talking to each other, falling in love.
''He captured that in a very efficient and elegant and easy way, with very smart two-camera coverage,
''It was intelligent, it was subtle and it wasn't chasing results.''
The 'Waltzing with Brando' actor believes 'A Star is Born' is ''great testament'' to Bradley transferring his skills from actor to director as he thinks he's achieved something a more experienced filmmaker may not necessarily have done.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I think a storyteller that might not be as well versed in the finer currents and notes of discourse that an actor, who spends their career and time observing with themselves and with others.
''I think that movie is a great testament to that fact and that you don't need a huge budget to create emotional investment on that scale.''
Billy also praised Bradley's co-star in the movie, Lady GaGa.
He added: ''I thought Gaga was wonderful - I really liked [the movie].''
