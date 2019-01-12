Billy Zane has admitted that the director of his latest film 'Lucid' didn't reveal that he was blind until his fourth day of filming.
Billy Zane didn't know his director was blind for four days.
Adam Morse - the director of Zane's latest movie 'Lucid' - was initially afraid to admit he is blind as he believed ''no one would finance his film'' and Adam was so good at hiding it, Billy had no idea about his visual impairment until his fourth day of filming.
In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair, London, he said: ''Our director Adam Morse is blind, literally, and didn't tell anyone because he was afraid no one would finance his film if he told anyone he was.
''When I found out, I figured it out my fourth day, he's good at hiding it but the concept of a man who had a degenerative stigma that led to his blindness, and one who is hired to direct a film, is curious.
''You'd think it wouldn't be possible but he had forged an aesthetic, clearly, through his lifetime and knew what he liked and what he didn't but was still as open as confident and as comfortable with the role and the process that it just became a non-issue, but fascinating none the less.''
Billy, 52 - who won Best Actor at the Gold Awards for 'Lucid' - went on to say that he and his producer for his upcoming film 'Waltzing with Marlon Brando', in which he will play the late star, have considered making a documentary around Adam's incredible story.
He said: ''Now he's kind of coming out with it and writing a bit about it and it's a fascinating journey we were just discussing.
''You know my producer Dean for the Brando project, said we should have made a documentary on the subject we haven't stopped talking about doing that. So maybe we'll make a doc just covering Adam's next film and what that process is like.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown re-unite for more adventures, but this time Doc is...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Slow and introspective, this involving drama wobbles slightly as its plot takes a few contrived...
Trailer for A Green StoryUpcoming movie A Green Story does exactly what it says on...
Fishtales Trailer Widowed Oxford Professor Thomas Bradley is about to lose his job when he...
German director Uwe Boll is making a name for himself as a schlockster, methodically working...