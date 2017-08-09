Billy Ray Cyrus has thanked Glen Campbell for being ''such a huge influence'' on his country music career.

The 55-year-old star has admitted the late singer, who passed away on Tuesday (08.08.17) aged 81 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease, was one of the first country stars to help the genre be heard on mainstream TV alongside the likes of Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

In a tribute shared on his Twitter page, Billy wrote: ''Glen Campbell was such a huge influence on me. Growing up, I studied his writing, songs and how he was an 'entertainer's entertainer.' Along with Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, Glen Campbell was one of the first to parlay country music into mainstream television and broaden the entire country music fan base across the globe. Ride on Rhinestone Cowboy. God Bless. (sic)''

Dolly also took to her Twitter account to pay tribute to the late 'Rhinestone Cowboy' hitmaker, insisting he had one of the ''greatest voices'' ever, and could playing ''anything''.

In a 20-second video, she said: ''Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business and he was one of the greatest musicians.

''He was a wonderful session musician as well, a lot of people don't realise that.

''He could play anything and he could play it really well, so he was just extremely talented.''

She also tweeted: ''Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! (sic)''

Several other stars from the world of country music and beyond have shared tributes to Glen, including Kenny Rogers.

He tweeted: ''So very sorry to hear this. Glen was such a talented, great guy. Thankful to have known him. (sic)''

Rascal Flatts wrote: ''We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family.''

SARA EVANS also praised the late star, admitting his music has helped her career over the years.

She wrote: ''I grew up listening to Glen Campbell and his music helped influence my love of great lyrics and great melodies. Rest in peace! (sic)''