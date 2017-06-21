Billy Ray Cyrus thinks Liam Hemsworth is a ''great guy''.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer and his family are all big fans of his daughter Miley Cyrus' fiance - who she first dated in 2010 and split from in 2013, before rekindling their romance late in 2015 - because he is such a ''good man''.

Billy Ray said: ''He's a good man. His family are great people. We love Liam. He's just a great guy.''

The 55-year-old singer has just enjoyed two weeks of bonding with his future son-in-law, and revealed his advice to the 'Hunger Games' actor was to ''have fun and be safe''.

Speaking on Australia's 'The Morning Show', he said: ''He drove my truck to Atlanta, he drove my truck through cornfields, swamps - he had the best time.

''I said, 'Man, just keep having fun. As long as you have fun and be safe, travel safe, have a good time.' ''

Billy Ray recently revealed Liam is an incredible artist.

He said: ''I'll tell you something you don't know about him though: he's a great artist.

''He's a painter. [I had never seen his art], then all of a sudden, I go into this room and there's, like, 1,500 paintings up of, like, these things, and I'm like, 'Who did this stuff?' Liam paints them. I go, 'Liam, when is your next art show?' And he's very humble about it.

''I don't know [how you] don't ever tell anybody. I'm like, 'Dude, what are you talking [about]?' He's got painting after painting, that's just incredible stuff. He's a painter. Who knew?''

And the singer has been enjoying spending increasing amounts of time with the 27-year-old hunk.

He said recently: ''We have been hanging out more in the last couple of months than the last couple of years.

''It's been a really great time period. There is something full circle, if you will, maybe about our family and our lives and looking at it now and saying, 'Wow OK, what actually happened here?'''