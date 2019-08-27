Billy Ray Cyrus thinks the success of 'Old Town Road' has been ''crazy''.

The 58-year-old country music legend teamed up with Lil Nas X for a remix of the hit song, which was released in retaliation after the original track without Billy's vocals was removed from Billboard's Hot Country chart, after it was claimed the song wasn't country enough.

Since the song was re-released with Billy on board, the track has been a worldwide hit, staying at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record 19 weeks, making it the only song to do so since the chart started in 1958.

And now, the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker has said he can't believe how successful the song has been, as he praised 20-year-old Nas for his ''electric'' personality.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the MTV VMAs on Monday (26.08.19), he said: ''Tonight's just a celebration, to be here with these fans, the fans made the song happen. It's their record and being here tonight is just so much fun.

''It's crazy, it's crazy. Again, the people took this song and they made it their own, you know. It's just been a heck of a ride and it's been a lot of fun. Seeing Lil Nas take the stage just now, I mean, he's electric.''

'Old Town Road' - which has been remixed several times, including a version named 'Seoul Town Road' which features BTS rapper RM - was finally knocked from the top spot on the charts last week, when Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' nabbed the crown.

Both Nas and Billy took the news in their stride though, with the 'Panini' hitmaker tweeting: ''congratulations to billie eilish!! U deserve this!! (sic)'' and Billy adding: ''Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride. (sic)''