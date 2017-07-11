Billy Ray Cyrus ''loves'' his daughter Miley's fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

The 55-year-old musician and actor has given the 'Hunger Games' actor - who is in a relationship with his daughter Miley Cyrus - his seal of approval after he had the sweet idea to take Miley along to surprise the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker at one of his shows in Nashville.

He said: ''I love Liam so much. I was doing a show down in Nashville and Miley had been all over the world, she'd been going non-stop, and her and Liam surprised me at my show. And she told me Liam said, 'Hey let's go down and surprise your dad. Come on, let's go!'''

And the 'Still The King' star added that Liam, 27, no longer has to butter him up with birthday and Christmas gifts, as the act of kindness is more than enough for him.

Speaking to People Now, Billy Ray added: ''I said 'Man, that's the coolest.' I told him from now henceforth until ever he never has to get me a birthday [present], no Christmas present, he's paid in full.''

It's not the first time Billy Ray has gushed about Liam - who first dated the 'Malibu' singer, 24, from 2010 to 2013, before rekindling their romance late in 2015 - either, as he recently labelled the star as a ''great guy''.

He said: ''He's a good man. His family are great people. We love Liam. He's just a great guy.''

And the singer has been enjoying spending increasing amounts of time with the 'Independence Day: Resurgence' actor.

He said recently: ''We have been hanging out more in the last couple of months than the last couple of years.

''It's been a really great time period. There is something full circle, if you will, maybe about our family and our lives and looking at it now and saying, 'Wow OK, what actually happened here?'''