Billy Ray Cyrus has sent his daughter Miley and new son-in-law Liam Hemsworth his blessing after they tied the knot.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker and 'Hunger Games' actor got hitched in an intimate ceremony in their Tennessee home on December 23, after secretly obtaining a marriage licence last week, and the father of the bride took to Instagram on Friday (28.12.18) to share a picture of him and Miley's mother Tish posing for a professional photograph with their daughter on her special day.

He captioned the snap: ''Congratulations @mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth! Long live love! (sic)''

Billy also shared a picture of the newlyweds and family members, which he'd taken on his cameraphone, on Instagram, adding: ''Wedding wouldn't be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy (sic)''

The 57-year-old country musician's seal of approval comes after Miley's sister Brandi admitted she was

excited that the ''secret'' of her sister Miley's wedding was finally out.

The 31-year-old actress quipped the wedding has been ''a long time coming''.

Sharing one of the black and white pictures of Miley and Liam at their wedding earlier this week, Brandi wrote: ''Secrets out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin'. Love you both. (sic)''

The couple got their marriage license in Williamson County, Tennessee on December 18 and from then they have 30 days to complete the document and return it to the courthouse with their officiant's signature on.

Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials this week, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''

The actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''

The couple had planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires last month, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.

A source said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''