Billy Ray Cyrus has been having lessons in how to Facetime from his mother.

The 58-year-old singer is known as the ''king of Blackberries'' by his loved ones because he favours the once-popular communication devices, but his daughter Miley revealed he's now bought an iPhone to stay in better contact with his loved ones while they are social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, though he's not great at knowing how to use it.

Speaking on her IGTV show 'Bright Minded', she said: ''My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone. He's still on the Blackberry...

''It's really sad because he has to go to my grandma's house to FaceTime, because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn't.''

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is currently in Southern California and her dad is ''stuck in Nashville'' due to the pandemic.

One of Miley's next guest on her new show will be designer Jeremy Scott, who will be teaching listeners how to repurpose old clothes.

Miley quipped: ''I've got a lot of time on my hands.''

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old singer welcomed Demi Lovato onto the show and admitted she refused to wear a bikini for two years after being mocked when she performing alongside Robin Thicke in a tan bodysuit at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

She said: ''I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn't wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s**t because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit.

''I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that that would ever made me feel some type of way...

''I think what was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worse thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans is lying or a fraud.''