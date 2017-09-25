Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish have had their divorce case dismissed.

The 56-year-old musician and his wife - with whom he has creatively talented children Brandi, 30, Trace, 28, Miley, 24, Braison, 23, and Noah, 17 - are seemingly going strong despite having filed for divorce numerous times, as a court has thrown out their case on account of the pair failing to attend their case resolution hearing.

E! News reports that an FCCR (Family Center Case Resolution) hearing was held for the pair on May 23 this year, and the minute notes state: ''The parties have been properly noticed of the proceedings and, having failed to appear, the court orders this case dismissed for delay and prosecution.''

If the couple - who married in 1993 - do decide to push forward with their divorce, they will have to file brand new papers.

Billy and Tish, 50, first filed for divorce back in 2010, stating at the time they were working through ''personal matters''.

They said in a joint statement at the time: ''As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.''

A year later, the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker was confirmed to have filed a request to withdraw his divorce petition, but the pair filed once again in 2013.

The couple has since reunited but hadn't withdrawn their petitions until the case was dismissed by the courts.

Meanwhile, the pair's music superstar daughter Miley Cyrus recently revealed the most important thing she's learned from her parents' marriage is to ''celebrate your love's journey''.

She said: ''One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!''