Billy Ray Cyrus has revealed a 'Hannah Montana' prequel is in the works.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker admitted he'd return to the show - which ran from 2006 to 2011 and featured his real-life daughter Miley Cyrus as the titular pop star - as Robbie Stewart and alter ego Robbie Ray ''in a heartbeat''

He told HollywoodLife: ''They're talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat. Because that means I get to get my mullet back,'' he said, in reference to playing Robby Stewart and alter ego Robbie Ray.

The 58-year-old star didn't reveal if Miley would be involved in the prequel but he thinks there would be a lot to explore in the show.

He said: ''I think there's a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana.''

While Billy Ray was praised for his work on the show, he admitted he initially didn't think he was the right person to hire as he thought Disney bosses should look for a ''real actor''.

He said: ''They had cast me as her dad, and I said, 'They should get a real actor. I don't want to mess that show up. They should get a real actor to play her dad, because this is a great script and a great concept. It's going to blow Miley up. It's going to be big.' ''

Meanwhile, the country crooner admitted shooting his new Doritos commercial with 'Old Town Road' collaborator Lil Nas X and actor Sam Elliot was one of the ''highlights'' of his life and career.

He said: ''I hope you have as much fun watching it as I had fun making it.

''Truly, [it was] a highlight of my life and career, being a part of this. This is the first time it Cool Ranch Doritos has run a commercial during the Super Bowl. It's just a really cool honour, and fun. Again, the fun of the song. When you hop on 'Old Town Road', that horse will ride.''