Billy Porter wants his own fashion line.

The 'Pose' star would love to release his own line of clothes or accessories and admits the idea is ''on his brain''.

He said: ''I'm working on figuring out what a fashion line would look like. I'm not sure if it will be clothing or accessories. I'm not sure, but it's on my brain.''

And the 50-year-old actor is known for his bold red carpet outfit choices but he insists it's not about what he wears but how he and others feel.

Speaking to People magazine, he added: ''It's not just about what I'm wearing. It's about how I feel. About how other people feel.''

Meanwhile, Billy previously insisted has never thought about defining his red carpet style and has hailed his style ''undefinable and unpredictable''.

He said: ''That's a really interesting question. I've never really thought about defining it. I would say it's undefinable. I don't even know what it is sometimes. I'm putting one foot in front of the other and I am trying to be as true and as honest to what I feel I want to do at any given time, so unpredictable.''

Instead, Billy puts his outfits together by defining the event and creating a deeper meaning with his style.

He added: ''We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there. I'm a very story-oriented person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there's always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art - political art - whenever I can, any time I show up. I let other people say that [I'm a fashion icon]. You know, show business is hard because you borderline on confidence and arrogance, so I'm trying to be on the confidence side. I'm going to let other people call me a fashion icon at least for the next couple of years and then I'll do it myself. But that's what people are saying.''