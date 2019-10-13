Billy Porter has been cast in Sony's adaptation of 'Cinderella'.

The 50-year-old actor will play the part of the Fairy Godmother alongside chart-topping pop star Camila Cabello - who is poised to appear as the titular character - in the much-anticipated adaptation of the folk tale.

Billy - who has been in talks over appearing in the movie for some time - confirmed the news during a Q&A session in New York.

As well as starring as Cinderella, Camila is also expected to provide music for the upcoming film.

And the brunette beauty previously admitted to being ''terrified'' by the role.

Camila - who has become a successful solo artist since leaving Fifth Harmony in 2016 - said: ''It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, 'Here you go.' I just couldn't say no.

''It's honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.''

Camila was initially overwhelmed by the challenge, but was quickly put at ease by her acting coach, Anthony Meindl.

She shared: ''For my first acting classes, I was, like, 'What the f**k am I doing here? This is so scary.'

''But my acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it's all about the act of surrender and 'the art of listening' as opposed to being in your head. That's the only technique he has for acting, as simple as it is.''