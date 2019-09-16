Billy Porter is to become a judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'.

The 49-year-old theatre performer is adamant he'll appear on the reality competition TV show in the near future to help his friend find the UK's next drag superstar, but he can't do it right now because he's too busy with other things.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief Gala 2019 at the British Museum in London, Billy said: ''RuPaul has been a friend of mine for years we just haven't been able to get our schedules together but hopefully I will be on there [Drag Race] very soon as a judge.''

Right now, Billy has a ''couple of movies'' lined up and is busy writing a book.

He explained: ''I'm doing a couple of movies, I'm writing a book, I'm making it happen. I'm in this new movie 'Like A Boss' with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek that comes out in January. It was amazing working with Tiffany, she's just the kindest person and the warmest spirit.''

Billy - who is married to Adam Smith - thinks it's important for people who identify as gay, transexual and non-binary to be themselves and ''save'' themselves.

When asked if he has any advice, he said: ''Be yourself, choose yourself, save yourself, it doesn't matter what anybody does or says around you. Very often we, in this group, are put into positions of danger and trauma, very often by the people who claim and profess to love us the most. So that's why I say save yourself.''

However, he thinks it's amazing that the fashion industry is becoming more inclusive for transexual models and thinks the praise should be poured on new designers because they're the ones who are changing the runway.

He explained: ''I think the designers who are coming up have the sensibility for it because that's how they grew up and I think it's in their hands to sort of lead the way and it's very exciting to come to these fashion weeks and see all these young designers changing the landscape and the conversation.''