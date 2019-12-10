Billy Porter is thrilled that he's received his second Golden Globes nomination for his role as Pray Tell in 'Pose', and admitted it's even more of an accolade because he got the job being the real him.
Billy Porter says he's ''living beyond [his] wildest dreams'' after picking up his second Golden Globes nomination.
The 50-year-old actor was in contention for the Actor in a Drama TV Series gong at this year's ceremony for his role as Pray Tell in the first season of FX series 'Pose', and he's been nominated for the prize once again for the second instalment.
Billy has admitted that these kinds of accolades are all the more poignant to him because he landed the part being his true ''authentic'' self and not pretending to be more ''masculine'' just to get work, like he did for the first two decades of his career.
Asked how it feels to be a two-time Globes nominee, he said: ''I am living beyond my wildest dreams, actually. Interestingly enough, my dream didn't include me being authentic. I thought I had to fix myself to be successful.
''My masculinity was in question from the minute I could comprehend thought, so for the first 20-years-plus of my career, I was just trying to be masculine enough to get a job. I was trying to live up to society's standard of masculinity and get a job. I never knew it could look like this. So, that is what is really inspiring and fabulous.''
The 'Noel' star - who became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy this year - also admitted that ''doors'' have opened for him and people ''listen'' to him now he's won and been shortlisted for prestigious prizes.
He told E! News: ''Yes, doors open to little black sissy boys when they have awards. Doors open, people listen, and your life does change a little bit.''
'Pose' is returning for a third series, but Billy has insisted producers haven't told him anything about it just yet.
However, he vowed to continue drawing from his own real-life experiences and to step out of his ''comfort zone'' with his alter ego.
He said: ''They don't let me know anything.''
On what fans can expect from Pray, the Broadway star added: ''Well, I was bringing myself to the character because I have already done that. In my life, I have already stepped out of my comfort zone, nothing has been comfortable for me for many, many years so I could pull from my own experience. So, that was good. It's nice when you can align to your own experiences with the character that you play.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
The sad-sack group of gay men have already become a budding Hollywood cliché, but The...
For a gay movie that purports to be about real people -- as opposed to...