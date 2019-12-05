Billy Porter has never thought about defining his red carpet style.

The 50-year-old actor turned heads this year when he landed on the best dressed list for his ensemble of a jewelled Randi Rahm couture suit with a bold pink train, and he later made jaws drop with a Cleopatra-themed look with wings at the Met Gala.

And the award-winning star has hailed his style ''undefinable and unpredictable''.

Speaking to WWD, Billy said: ''That's a really interesting question. I've never really thought about defining it.

''I would say it's undefinable.

''I don't even know what it is sometimes.

''I'm putting one foot in front of the other and I am trying to be as true and as honest to what I feel I want to do at any given time, so unpredictable.''

Instead, Billy puts his outfits together by defining the event and creating a deeper meaning with his style.

He added: ''We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there.

''I'm a very story-oriented person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there's always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art - political art - whenever I can, any time I show up.''

The 'Noel' star added how this year made him realise how it's possible to change people's ''hearts and minds'' through ''powerful messaging'' in fashion.

Billy continued: ''I feel like messaging can come in many different forms.

''We as artists have the power to change the molecular structure inside of people and change their hearts and minds.

''Fashion is art and fashion can make that change, and I always knew it.

''I always felt it, but this year has really solidified that for me.''

However, despite his headline-making sense of style, the 'Pose' star doesn't refer to himself as a fashion icon.

Instead, Billy allows the experts to call him an icon until he feels ready to take on the title himself.

He confessed: ''I let other people say that about me. You know, show business is hard because you borderline on confidence and arrogance, so I'm trying to be on the confidence side. I'm going to let other people call me a fashion icon at least for the next couple of years and then I'll do it myself. But that's what people are saying.''