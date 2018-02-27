Billy Magnussen had a ''blast'' working with Guy Ritchie on the live-action remake of Disney's 'Aladdin'.

The 32-year-old actor joined the cast of the upcoming live action reboot of the beloved 1992 animation as a brand new character Prince Anders and recalled walking on set on the first day and being in awe that they had built the fictional city of Agrabah.

In an interview with Collider, Magnussen said: ''I had such a blast and it was such an honour to be a part of that story and it was a blessing, it really was. And I have to say everyone I worked with on set was their whole heart and being was into it and I was so grateful for it. I remember showing up on set and when you arrive to Agrabah, you are like 'wow they made it, they built Agrabah.''

Magunssen stars alongside Will Smith as The Genie, Mena Massoud as the titular character, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kanzari as the villain Jafar.

The impressive cast also includes 'Homeland' star Numan Acar who is reportedly set to play Hakim - head of the guards and right hand man to the feature's villain Jafar.

Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Nasim Pedrad has been chosen to play new character Mara, a handmaiden and friend to Jasmine.

'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory' writer John August penned the script for the musical movie, which is believed to be non-linear in its structure, something that is a hallmark of Ritchie's early work on movies like cult British crime romps 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Snatch'.

The story is based on the Middle Eastern folk tale of Aladdin who is granted three wishes by a genie who is captive inside a magic lamp.

The 1992 original animated feature - which saw the late great Robin Williams voice The Genie - won two Oscars, Best Music and Original Song for 'A Whole New World'.

'Aladdin' has also been turned into a hit stage show playing at theatres all over the world.

The movie is just one of the many films that Disney are rebooting, as new versions of 'Dumbo', 'Mulan', 'Peter Pan', 'The Lion King', 'Pocahontas' and 'The Little Mermaid' are also in the works.