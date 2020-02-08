Comedy star Billy Crystal has claimed that having a hostless Oscars is like ''having a trial without witnesses''.
Billy Crystal thinks staging a hostless Oscars is like ''having a trial without witnesses''.
The 71-year-old comedian - who has hosted the awards show on nine occasions - has admitted he isn't a fan of the hostless concept, revealing he loves the tradition of having one person helm the bash.
Asked about the arrangements for the upcoming Oscars, Billy said: ''[It is like] having a trial without witnesses. Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want.''
Billy feels that having a host is important to the overall success of the show.
The comedy star - who first hosted the Academy Awards in 1990 - reflected: ''I always loved being out there.
''I loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie Academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honour to do it. And I think that when you have a show that's as long as it is, things are going to happen.
''And I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that there's not somebody out there to capitalise on that moment, like you had when the wrong best picture was nominated.''
Billy also thinks it's important to have the right people in place for the upcoming event - even if it is going to be hostless.
Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he warned: ''I hope they get the right people out there in case something goes wrong.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kevin Hart revealed he wished he'd handled his Oscars controversy differently.
The comedy actor was due to host the Academy Awards last year but stepped back in December 2018, amid criticism of his old homophobic tweets.
He shared: ''With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was.
''I got 10 years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem. I don't care if you're gay or not gay. I'm a people person. I'm going to love you regardless.''
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Pixar revisits the characters from 2001's Monsters, Inc. for a frat-house prequel. Which is kind...
All Mike Wazowski dreams of is graduating from the prestigious Monsters University and becoming one...
Franklin Franklin is a wig-donning, Swiss wannabe loner who lives alone in a small apartment...
Relentlessly quirky and strange, this pitch black comedy manages to combine its outrageous silliness with...
Mike and Sulley haven't always been the best of friends that we know they were...
Cynical audiences will hate this simplistic, softhearted comedy, but for a bit of undemanding entertainment,...
Artie and Diane Decker are the aging parents of a working mother, Alice, whose busy...
Professional 'scarers' at Monsters Inc., Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan (nicknamed Mike and Sulley)...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
This comedy is essentially a goofy premise with some nutty dialog and set pieces pasted...
Derek Thompson is a minor league ice hockey player with the nickname 'The Tooth Fairy',...