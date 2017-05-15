The 'Almost Famous' actor Billy Crudup has said his teenage son won't be seeing his new movie 'Alien: Covenant' because the first film terrified him when he was younger.
Billy Crudup won't let his son see 'Alien: Covenant'.
The 'Almost Famous' star is currently starring in Sir Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller and prequel to the 'Alien' franchise but admits he won't let his teenage son William - who he raises with his ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker - see the film as he can remember the original 1979 movie had a traumatic effect on him when he was a younger.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, the 48-year-old actor said: '''Alien: Covenant' is a disturbing, f***ed up movie. I'd never let me son see it. The first 'Alien' f***ed me up good. I was 11 years old and I'll never forget that little thing coming out of John Hurt's chest. There was this ominous tone and you had no idea what would happen. All these classically trained actors: John Hurt, Sigourney Weaver, Ian Holm - I've seen Ian Holm do 'King Lear'. So you think it's going to be this serious-minded drama - then pop: this thing comes out of his chest and then you think, 'Oh my God, I've been completely duped: it's a straight up horror movie.' It scared me.''
'Alien: Covenant' sees Scott work with the iconic Xenomorph creature again for the first time since 1979, as previous prequel 'Prometheus' focuses on how the monsters were created.
Crudup was desperate to land the role of Christopher Oram in the movie because he wanted to work with Scott, 79, so badly.
He said: ''Actors like to speak hyberbolically about master craftsmen but I've never seen anybody with the storytelling resources that he has at his fingertips.''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
Based on real events, this sharply well-made film shifts from a rather light-hearted comedy into...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
It's 1971 and University professor Dr. Philip Zimbardo wants to try a new social and...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
You'd think that a film written by Stern (the surprisingly witty Mr Popper's Penguins) and...
The Watch are Costco manager Evan, father of a teenage daughter Bob, police reject Franklin...