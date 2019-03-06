Billy Corgan has announced a solo tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman will play a string of shows in Europe and the UK, kicking off in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 17, and wrapping in Bucharest, Romania on July 8.

The 51-year-old rocker will perform songs from his solo albums, 2005's 'TheFutureEmbrace' and the more recent 'Ogilala', plus the 'Cherub Rock' group and his other band Zwan's back catalogue.

After his solo run, Billy will regroup with his bandmates for their tour of the US, which sees them supported by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and emo rockers AFI.

The extensive run kicks off on August 8 in New Jersey and finishes up in Mountain View, California, on August 31.

AFI's support slot came after the group's frontman Davey Havok made some guest appearances at Smashing Pumpkins' recent shows.

Meanwhile, Noel's brother Liam Gallagher recently mocked his sibling for being a part of the tour.

The former Oasis frontman couldn't resit making a cheeky quip about his former bandmate's forthcoming shows with the band, and referred to him as ''potato'' again.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who shared the news, the 46-year-old rocker replied: ''Pumpkins n potato's what ever nxt (sic)''

The origin of the spud feud goes back a few years.

In 2016, Noel opened up about about quitting the Britpop group in 2009 after a backstage fight erupted between the pair at their concert in Paris.

The 51-year-old rocker had claimed that Liam was firing tour managers ''because he didn't like their shoes'' and dedicating songs to his clothing label Pretty Green on stage.

And the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker responded by tweeting a picture of Noel in June that year, captioning it: ''Pouting Potato LG x (sic)''

A year later, Liam asked for a fan to peel a potato at his London gig and was answered by a vegetable-wielding man.

The unusual request was a double-edged dig at his estranged brother's expense.

His plea for the spud to be part of his band's sound was also another swipe at his sibling's scissor player, who joined the High Flying Birds during his performance of 'She Taught Me How To Fly' - from his psychedelic album 'Who Built The Moon?' - on weekly UK music show 'Later... With Jools Holland'.

Ahead of his show at London's Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, Liam had tweeted: ''I'm looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tonight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x (sic)''

When Liam played Parklife festival in Manchester last year, fans were banned from bringing potato peelers onto the site.

Tickets for Billy's solo tour go on sale on Friday (08.03.19) from 9am.

Billy Corgan's solo 2019 tour dates are as follows:

June 17, Glasgow, Saint Luke's

June 19, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

June 21, Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

June 22, Hamburg, Germany, Gruespan

June 24, Paris, France, Trianon

June 25, Utrecht, Netherlands, Tivoliredenburg

July 8, Bucharest, Romania, Arenele Romane