Comedian Sir Billy Connolly has revealed he may never do stand-up again due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.
The 76-year-old stand-up comedian revealed that the degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, which mainly affects the motor system, will prevent him from returning to the stage as his ''hearing is going'' and he can no longer think ''at speed''.
Speaking to host Chris Evans, 53, on Virgin Radio, Billy admitted: ''I've stopped performing because of my Parkinson's disease and I've stopped touring.
''I may perform at some other point but I have no plans to. And I'm quite happy taking my medicine and getting along with it.
''I've started to drool which is a new one on me. This disease, it gives you a new thing every now and again that you have to deal with and drooling is my latest.
''I walk unsteadily and my hearing is going and it's bizarre that bits of me are falling off but it's interesting.''
The Glaswegian actor was diagnosed with the incurable disorder - which leaves him shaking and struggling to move - in 2013, and revealed that he feels like his life is ''slipping away'' from him, although he insists he's not scared of dying.
When Chris asked if performing could affect his well-being, he replied: ''It would affect my performance. I don't think the way I used to, I don't think at the same speed as I used to.
''And because I don't need to. I don't really know if the performance bit has gone because I have to get into the performance mode to see that.
''I'd have to walk onto the stage and I've never done that. And steadily more symptoms come and it's incurable. It's not going to end.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
