Sir Billy Connolly admitted he ''just got stoned'' when he tried smoking marijuana to treat his Parkinson's disease, and explained he has never had good experiences with the drug.
Sir Billy Connolly tried smoking marijuana to treat his Parkinson's disease but just got ''stoned'' instead.
The 76-year-old comedian admitted while he hadn't had the drug in about three decades, he decided to see if it would help with the incurable disorder - which leaves him shaking and struggling to move - but it didn't quite go to plan.
Speaking to the Radio Times, he revealed: ''I just got bomb happy. Just stoned. It was quite pleasant, but I don't want to do that every day.
''I was never very good with marijuana, I always got too stoned and it always lasted too long. I stopped all that about 30 years ago.''
The star - who was diagnosed in 2013 - also took the opportunity to fire back at Sir Michael Parkinson, after the 83-year-old recalled a ''sad and awkward'' meeting with Billy and said he wasn't sure the comic recognised him.
Now, he has angrily responded: ''These Yorkshiremen, I don't think they apologise much. I wasn't disappointed, it just made my life a bit difficult.
''People feeling sorry for me, I don't like that. They read about me in the papers and think, 'Oh, he's not well.'
''They're right, but I'm not as bad as they think I am... He should get on with selling funerals and leave me alone.''
Meanwhile, last month Billy revealed he is willing to be a ''guinea pig'' in a bid to find a cure for Parkinson's disease, which causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over years.
He admitted he's been in contact with stem cell scientists at Harvard University about using him to advance their research and, hopefully in the long run, discover a cure for the condition.
Speaking in an extract taken from a book, published by The Scotsman, he said: ''I've spoken to guys working on it at Harvard and told them I'll be a guinea pig for them. I think they are going to take me up on that.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Pixar continues pushing boundaries with this lavishly animated Scottish adventure, which centres on an involving...
Princess Merida is the daughter of the warrior, King Fergus and his wife, Queen Elinor....
Jonathan Swift's 1726 novel is given the Jack Black treatment in this lively, colourful romp,...
There's only one day before Boog and Elliott should depart on their guys only trip,...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...