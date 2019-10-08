Billy Bob Thornton's ''intuitive'' mother predicted he'd win an Oscar before he even became an actor.
Billy Bob Thornton's mother predicted he'd win an Oscar before he even became an actor.
The 'Fargo' star claimed his mom was psychic and although he didn't believe any of her predictions when he was a young musician, they have come true over the years.
Speaking on 'People Now', he said: ''She said a lot of really interesting stuff to me over the years but when I look back in the old days, this is back hen I was playing music. She told me one time that one of these days I was going to get close to Burt Reynolds, I'd be really close to him and he'd help me out in my career.
''And she told me I'd win an Academy Award before I ever became an actor, which was wild.
''When she said those things to me, I was like, I didn't believe her, maybe mom has gotten a little [crazy] when she's 30 but my mom was a really smart and wonderful person, very intuitive.''
The 64-year-old actor - who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 1996 movie 'Sling Blade', for which he was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role - previously appeared in Burt's TV show 'Evening Shade'.
And the 'Bad Santa' star has shared advice given to him by the acting legend in the past.
He previously said: ''I hate flying. I've never been a good flyer. There was a time when you couldn't get me on a plane. Now my schedule is so demanding that I have to fly.
''I still remember what Burt Reynolds told me, 'Never fly with anyone more famous than you, because if the plane crashes they're going to get the big headline.' ''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...