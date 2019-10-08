Billy Bob Thornton's mother predicted he'd win an Oscar before he even became an actor.

The 'Fargo' star claimed his mom was psychic and although he didn't believe any of her predictions when he was a young musician, they have come true over the years.

Speaking on 'People Now', he said: ''She said a lot of really interesting stuff to me over the years but when I look back in the old days, this is back hen I was playing music. She told me one time that one of these days I was going to get close to Burt Reynolds, I'd be really close to him and he'd help me out in my career.

''And she told me I'd win an Academy Award before I ever became an actor, which was wild.

''When she said those things to me, I was like, I didn't believe her, maybe mom has gotten a little [crazy] when she's 30 but my mom was a really smart and wonderful person, very intuitive.''

The 64-year-old actor - who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 1996 movie 'Sling Blade', for which he was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role - previously appeared in Burt's TV show 'Evening Shade'.

And the 'Bad Santa' star has shared advice given to him by the acting legend in the past.

He previously said: ''I hate flying. I've never been a good flyer. There was a time when you couldn't get me on a plane. Now my schedule is so demanding that I have to fly.

''I still remember what Burt Reynolds told me, 'Never fly with anyone more famous than you, because if the plane crashes they're going to get the big headline.' ''