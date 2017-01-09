Billy Bob Thornton has admitted he is ''so insecure'' about his acting career despite picking up a Golden Globe on Sunday evening (08.01.17).
The 61-year-old actor - who took home the gong for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening (08.01.17) for his role in 'Goliath' - admits he was genuinely shocked to receive the recognition.
He said: ''I'm so insecure that I always think every time is my last time, so I always enjoy it.
''I think if you look at this way, if you always believe your best stuff's ahead of you, then you can kind of keep on your game. And I try to believe that.''
And the 'Fargo' star particularly loves attending the Golden Globes as he feels it is more laid back than other Hollywood award ceremonies.
Speaking to E! News at the Amazon Golden Globes After Party, he added: ''This is always fun because it's so loose. People aren't all edgy here. Sometimes you go to award shows and there's a competitive thing and it's kind of stiffer.
''This one everyone goes in there and has a couple of cocktails and sit back and enjoy the show. [Jimmy] Fallon's a funny guy, so it's usually fun.''
Meanwhile, Billy previously opened up about why he felt it would have been ''safer'' for him to stay in his native Arkansas and work in a factory but opted for a film career in the end as he wanted to ''make something'' of himself.
He explained: ''Maybe it was safer to work at the factory back home but if you wanted to make something of yourself, you're willing to go take the chance.
''A lot of people in the entertainment business get called privileged and yet ... I came out here in poverty and spent a decade trying to eat. Those kind of things get to you.''
