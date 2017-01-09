Billy Bob Thornton believes there ''needs'' to be another season of 'Goliath', because there is a lot more ''potential'' for the characters in the drama to develop.
Billy Bob Thornton believes there ''needs'' to be another season of 'Goliath'.
The 61-year-old actor played the role of lawyer Billy McBride in the American series, a performance for which he won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama prize at the Golden Globes - is desperate to do a follow-up to the drama series because he believed there is much more ''potential'' for the characters.
Speaking about plans for a second series, he said: ''If I told you I'd have to kill you! They would like to do another season. I know that much. Once they see what the potential is - I honestly believe there's more potential than what we did the first season. I think we need to know where this guy came from and what it is that made him who he is. I think another season could unfold that could lead the audience down this path. I know Amazon wants to do it.''
And the star - who was previously married to actress Angelina Jolie - has revealed he was grateful to work with a ''very good crew'' on set of 'Goliath'.
He added: ''There was a very good crew on 'Goliath'.''
Meanwhile, Billy has admitted it would have been ''safer'' for him to work in a factory in his hometown of Arkansas but he decided against it because he wanted to ''make something'' of himself and that's why he pursued an acting career.
He explained to PEOPLE: ''Maybe it was safer to work at the factory back home but if you wanted to make something of yourself, you're willing to go take the chance. A lot of people in the entertainment business get called privileged and yet ... I came out here in poverty and spent a decade trying to eat. Those kind of things get to you.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...