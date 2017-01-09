Billy Bob Thornton believes there ''needs'' to be another season of 'Goliath'.

The 61-year-old actor played the role of lawyer Billy McBride in the American series, a performance for which he won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama prize at the Golden Globes - is desperate to do a follow-up to the drama series because he believed there is much more ''potential'' for the characters.

Speaking about plans for a second series, he said: ''If I told you I'd have to kill you! They would like to do another season. I know that much. Once they see what the potential is - I honestly believe there's more potential than what we did the first season. I think we need to know where this guy came from and what it is that made him who he is. I think another season could unfold that could lead the audience down this path. I know Amazon wants to do it.''

And the star - who was previously married to actress Angelina Jolie - has revealed he was grateful to work with a ''very good crew'' on set of 'Goliath'.

He added: ''There was a very good crew on 'Goliath'.''

Meanwhile, Billy has admitted it would have been ''safer'' for him to work in a factory in his hometown of Arkansas but he decided against it because he wanted to ''make something'' of himself and that's why he pursued an acting career.

He explained to PEOPLE: ''Maybe it was safer to work at the factory back home but if you wanted to make something of yourself, you're willing to go take the chance. A lot of people in the entertainment business get called privileged and yet ... I came out here in poverty and spent a decade trying to eat. Those kind of things get to you.''