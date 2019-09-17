Billie Piper was ''worried'' about having a daughter.

The 36-year-old actress has sons Winston, 10, and Eugene, six, from her marriage to second husband Laurence Fox and gave birth to daughter Tallulah, her first child with partner Johnny Lloyd, earlier this year and Billie admitted she was initially fearful about having a little girl.

She told Stylist magazine: ''I always worried about having a little girl.

''I was delighted and relieved, frankly, when I knew I was having boys. And I've adored having sons. I have been constantly surprised by them - how emotional, sensitive and thoughtful they are.

''The problem with men begins with the raising of boys, in my opinion. We are too quick to shut them down as children and tell them to be strong when they feel vulnerable; to shame them and yet give them a false sense of entitlement.

''This has contributed to the creation of a man's world and one I didn't want for my daughter.''

Billie also revealed she was fascinated by men when she was growing up.

She said: ''When I was a little girl, I said sorry all the time. I worked extremely hard at school. I was petrified of men but longed to be with a strong one. I always mistook control for strength.

''I was fascinated by men and often preferred their company because, on reflection, they had freedom and that was attractive.

''Men seemed to laugh more; they always ate the biggest plate of food and everybody had to wait for their word before any bloody decisions were made.

''I decided I'd try and copy men to get what I wanted. This would sometimes work and I'd feel victorious!''

When announcing Tallulah's birth earlier this year, Billie revealed she ''didn't know what was missing'' until the tot was born.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds. I didn't know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah ... love you Johnny Lloyd wonderful daddy...

''And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. And to all you lovely lot - for messages of joy and luck and goodwill. (sic)''