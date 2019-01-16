Billie Piper has named her baby daughter Tallulah.

The former 'Doctor Who' actress - who already has sons Winston, nine, and Eugene, six, from her marriage to second husband Laurence Fox - has shared the first photo of her and partner Johnny Lloyd's little girl, who was born two weeks ago.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds. I didn't know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah ... love you Johnny Lloyd wonderful daddy...(sic)''

The 36-year-old actress also praised her sons for being ''attentive brothers''.

She added: ''And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. And to all you lovely lot - for messages of joy and luck and goodwill.''

Billie - whose first husband was radio DJ Chris Evans - worked throughout her latest pregnancy on her directorial debut 'Rare Beasts', in which she portrays career-driven single mother Mandy.

The actress was adamant her desire to complete the project was nothing special as many expectant mothers keep working right up to their due dates.

She previously said: ''You'd be surprised how many people work through their pregnancies. It's pretty standard. I haven't ever sat down and made those decisions. It's generally because I've been contracted to something. I was always going to film 'Rare Beasts' at this time, so you just sort of make space for everything. Most women tend to.''