Billie Piper has reportedly given birth.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the former 'Doctor Who' star delivered a baby girl over the Christmas period. The tot is her first child with her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, whom she started dating in 2016.

A source told the publication: ''Mother and baby are happy and healthy.''

Billie, 36, already has two sons Winston, nine, and Eugene, six, from her marriage to second husband Laurence Fox and a friend has admitted she is delighted to now have a daughter as part of her family.

The pal said: ''Billie will be so pleased she's had a girl. With two sons, a boyfriend and two ex-husbands, she can sometimes feel surrounded by men.''

Billie - whose first husband was radio DJ Chris Evans - worked throughout her latest pregnancy on her directorial debut 'Rare Beasts', in which she portrays career-driven single mother Mandy.

The actress was adamant her desire to complete the project was nothing special as many expectant mothers keep working right up to their due dates.

She previously said: ''You'd be surprised how many people work through their pregnancies. It's pretty standard. I haven't ever sat down and made those decisions. It's generally because I've been contracted to something. I was always going to film 'Rare Beasts' at this time, so you just sort of make space for everything. Most women tend to.''