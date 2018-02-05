Billie Piper felt ''oversexualised'' in her younger years.

The 35-year-old actress and singer burst onto the scene as a young girl but admits the early stage of her career was tough because of ''sanctioned pimping''.

Speaking about her younger years, she said: ''The oversexualised years. I think that's why, for so long, my desire to hide my body in baggy clothes took hold. I like girl's clothes now because I feel in a better place, but the hangover from that time lasted a while ... I think I'm in a good place now or, at least, a juncture.''

Before adding: ''I find the abuse of power really upsetting, but if I'm honest, what I find really sickening is all the agents subjecting their clients to it, knowing full well what's going on. Like sanctioned pimping. But at the same time, it comes in many shapes and sizes. It's not just about [people in power] grabbing a t*t, or saying, 'Show me your d**k.' Let's say I know a lot of headstrong actors and actresses wanting to get something, who wouldn't say they're victims of this.''

And the 'Doctor Who' star - who has Winston, nine, and Eugene, five, with her ex-husband Laurence Fox - has her ''reservations'' about women speaking out in support of each other.

She told The Sunday Times magazine: ''I have my reservations, Under the guise of being all supportive and there for each other, women can be very judgy and competitive, especially on social media. The emotions are the same, it's just the semantics that have changed.

''Look, I value my friendships with women, but I value friendships with men, too. I'm bringing up two boys, after all. And I'm also not sure how much we have moved on anyway. A lot of social media is about women looking really oversexed. That doesn't feel like feminism to me. Like, this whole thing of 'I'm liberated enough to bare my arse' doesn't remotely cut it with me.''